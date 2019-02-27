Beekmantown School leaders say a second threat was found

We told you Tuesday about a Beekmantown School threat floating around social media.

Police say the threat isn't credible.

Now, school leaders say a second message was found by a different student.

According to the Beekmantown School District Facebook page, this second message was shared online, causing concern.

We're told both students were interviewed by police.

"This non-credible support of school violence will be handled accordingly, as will sharing and posting of messages of this nature," Beekmantown school staff said.

They say it's important for people to follow "see something, say something," and remember the power of a message on social media.