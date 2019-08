A Clinton County man was killed in an ATV crash Sunday.

New York State Police responded around 11:15 a.m. to a trail near Route 9 and Collins Lane in Beekmantown. They say Robert Collins, 51, of Beekmantown went off riding Sunday morning around 7 a.m. and apparently slid off the trail down a four-foot embankment. They say the ATV rolled on top of him and he became trapped in shallow water. He was found by a family member.

An autopsy was expected Sunday.