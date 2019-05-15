Beekmantown students organize 5K to send vets to DC

A new event will be taking place in Plattsburgh this Saturday as part of an effort to help local veterans take flight.

The North Country Honor Flight recognizes veterans with a trip to several war memorials in Washington D.C. Each trip costs about $12,000, so this year seventh graders from Beekmantown Middle School wanted to help by setting up a 5K run and walk. The student-run effort contacted local businesses for sponsorship and took community donations. Students say it's important to honor veterans who made our communities safe.

"I feel like it's a great thing because we should give back to the people that gave everything to us. They risked their lives to help us," said Liam Christenson, a 7th grade organizer.

"It felt really, really, good because I knew I was giving back to the community and the community was helping us too. And just letting the veterans know they are appreciated," said Julianna Vagi, a 7th grade organizer.

The students have more than 30 sponsors so far and have almost exceeded their initial goal, so they've upped the ante to $24,000 for two trips. The 5K run is this Saturday in Plattsburgh.

