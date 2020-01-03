Beekmantown to kick off yearlong bicentennial celebration

Beekmantown is getting ready to celebrate its 200th year!

The town has events going on all year long for residents to learn more about its history. You can see farm photos, hand-drawn sketches and even a plow that was made locally and used in the 1800s.

Beekmantown will also debut its new Hall of Fame honoring those living and past who have given back to the community.

"You've got the 200-year birthday, of course you want to share with people and I think that a lot of folks who even live here don't understand the history that came behind it," said Gary Vancour, the Beekmantown historian.

The bicentennial celebration kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Beekmantown Town Hall.