Bee's Wrap buzzing over expansion and awards

About five 5 years ago, WCAX featured Bee's Wrap in our Made in Vermont segment. The company infuses organic cotton fabric with a beeswax mixture to make an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap. At the time, Bee's Wrap was being produced out of a 4,000 square foot factory in bristol. In January, the company moved into a 10,000 square foot facility in Middlebury.

In 2018, Bee's Wrap grew by 87 percent and is now available in more than 3,000 stores throughout the U.S. and has been sold in 41 countries.

"It's pretty amazing the commitment that my employees have made to making this product and the commitment that our customers have made to making changes in their lives that are more sustainable and reducing plastic," Bee's Wrap owner, Sarah Kacek said.

The company recently won Green America's People and Planet Award for it's innovative way to help reduce plastic pollution. It was also named a Certified B Corporation, which is given to companies for their positive impact on people and planet, and their vision-that businesses can do good and turn a profit.

"It covers just about everything in our company, making sure that we're accountable," Kacek said. "It feels fantastic. Vermont has a higher percentage of B Corp companies than any other state in the country, which we really do feel great about joining these group of companies."

The company teamed with National Geographic last year as the magazine launched its campaign for plastic pollution awareness.