Bee's Wrap donating materials to help make face masks

We have featured local business Bee's Wrap a couple of times on Channel 3 over the last several years.

The company, now based in Middlebury, infuses organic cotton fabric with a beeswax mixture to make an eco-friendly alternative to plastic wrap.

Like other non essential businesses, Bee's Wrap shut down production a couple of weeks ago with employees working remotely.

The orders have been slow, so there's quite a bit of organic cotton fabric on hand.

The sales and marketing department decided to put that fabric and their cutters to good use.

Two Bee's wrap employees and about a dozen volunteers have been sewing masks.

Bee's Wrap puts together the packages of cut material and drops them off to the sewers.

Once the masks are made, they're picked up and ready for distribution.

The first drop off was made Friday, 300 masks were delivered to The Open Door Clinic in Middlebury.

"It feels good doing something and to be engaging with the community. This is really a community endeavor and Bee's Wrap is sort of the facilitator in the background and that feels really good. Right now we need to connect with each other and to be able to be apart of that feels great," says Sarah Kaeck of Bee's Wrap.

"We've been really surprised and just overwhelmed by the outpouring of offers to participate in this endeavor," says Kaeck.

Kaeck says they'll be making additional contributions to long term care facilities in the community, including 350 more in the coming days.

They'll also be bringing on 9 more volunteers.