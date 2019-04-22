Behind the scenes on the USS Vermont

We're following up on the yearslong journey of the USS Vermont, the Navy's most advanced submarine.

We learned in 2014 the vessel would be the third Naval ship named after the 14th state, then WCAX News was there for its christening last fall.

And last week, our Darren Perron was in Groton, Connecticut, to gather details about the boat's first big test. He spoke with our Cat Viglienzoni about what he learned.

Cat Viglienzoni: How did the submarine get its name?

Darren Perron: The secretary of the Navy picks the name. It's usually a state or city. And you're right, this is the third USS Vermont. The first was a 74-gun warship authorized by Congress in 1816. It was finally put into service during the Civil War as a store and receiving ship. It continued in that role until 1901. The second USS Vermont-- a battleship-- was commissioned in 1907. It had a few roles including a world cruise, the American occupation of Vera Cruz, Mexico, and during WWI it served as an engineering training ship and as a troop transport, returning about 5,000 U.S. service members from Europe. The ship was decommissioned in 1920.

Cat Viglienzoni: The United States Coast Guard stationed here certified the first water to ever touch the USS Vermont-- 14 buckets of Lake Champlain water. How did that come about?

Darren Perron: One of the members of the commissioning committee, Bill Mattoon, a retired submariner from Vermont, also worked for the Coast Guard. He had an in. But he and some other members heard about this happening with another sub, the USS South Dakota, and they ran with it. And one of the submariners who will be on the USS Vermont, a plank owner, now says it's like a tradition and it's supposed to bring the boat and its crew luck.

Cat Viglienzoni: You mentioned the Navy term plank owner. What is a plank owner and why is it an honor?

Darren Perron: That's a term given to a member of the first crew aboard a submarine. Their names go on a plank or a plaque inside the boat for the rest of the boat's life.

Cat Viglienzoni: Will there be a plank owner from Vermont on the Vermont?

Darren Perron: Yes. His name is Ian Blackmore from Danville.

Cat Viglienzoni: WCAX News had an exclusive look inside the Vermont. You got a first-hand look at the world's most advanced submarine. What was that like?

Darren Perron: In a word: incredible. We were the only media allowed inside. We saw how the boat operates, how the crew lives, how most of the rooms have dual purposes to save on space. And while we got to see a lot, there was a lot we couldn't see. And a lot that got covered so our cameras couldn't film it. That's because they feared someone-- an enemy-- could review the story and learn secrets about the sub that could put the crew in danger when it launches. That's expected to happen in the spring or summer of next year.