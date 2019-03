Police in Bellows Falls is telling residents to lock their doors tonight and to watch for a man who is on the run.

Officers are looking for 33-year-old John-Victor Wetherby.

He's wanted for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, breaking in, and for violating probation.

Police haven't said exactly what he did but posted on Facebook that people should call if they see anything suspicious.

Police also want to clarify that the victim is alive.