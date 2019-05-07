Bellows Falls Fire Dept. participates in Global Sound Off Sunday

Silenced sirens.

The Bellows Falls Fire Department took part in the global Sound Off Sunday event for International Firefighters Day.

Crews say they turned on the sirens for 30 seconds, then turned them off for a minute to observe a moment of silence for fallen firefighters.

A firefighter says he was doing the moment of silence for Justin Beebe.

"As some folks know, Justin Beebe kind of led me here to this journey. The day I went to his service to see all those men and women there and to hear the message they had to carry on his message of helping other people, that's what led me here. I have a whole new respect for these folks for what they do," said Putignano.

The first Sunday of May is International Firefighters Day.