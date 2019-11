Police need your help finding a man who robbed a TD Bank in Bellows Falls.

Police say the bank on Church Street was hit around Monday at 2 PM.

The man is described as white, around 5'4" to 5'6", and average weight with facial hair.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, gray winter hat, and a black coat.

If you know who he is, police ask you to give them a call at 802-463-1234.