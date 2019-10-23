Bellows Falls drug dealer sentenced

Vermont's U.S. Attorney says a man who trafficked enough fentanyl to kill thousands of people was sentenced Monday.

Christopher Paige will be behind bars for 8.5 years and will have a four- year term of supervised release after prison.

The Bellows Falls man was sentenced after pleading guilty to having over 40 grams of a substance containing fentanyl and possessing a gun.

Court documents showed he admitted to distributing the drug out of his home. And a loaded assault style rifle was found near his bed.

We're told he has a criminal history with guns and heroin in the past.