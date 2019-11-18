Bellows Falls group hopes to save building on the path to demolition

A Vermont community group is attempting to save a former YMCA building that a town wants to demolish.

Elijah Zimmer of Bellows Falls told village trustees this week that the group has received an emergency grant to evaluate the structure and has applied for emergency repair funds.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports the structure was built in 1835. It used to be a YMCA and at one time was a church. Zimmer says the building, if restored, could provide a large community space that Bellows Falls lacks.

Trustees say the structure is so deteriorated it isn’t safe to have workers inside; they say money is being spent on barriers. Trustees voted to pursue legal options for demolition, but some said they hope Zimmer can save the building.

