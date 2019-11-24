Bellows Falls bank robbery suspect arrested in Ohio

Police in Bellows Falls say the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Perkinsville man accused of robbing a TD Bank last Monday.

BFPD identified the suspect as Andrew Dillingham, 35. On Thursday, a warrant was issued for his arrest for assault and robbery, and larceny from the person.

On Saturday, police in Ohio said they had Dillingham in custody. He was found to be driving vehicle that was reported stolen to the Brattleboro Police Department on November 19th.

Dillingham is being held in the Sandusky County Jail in Ohio as a result of their investigation. BFPD is actively working with other police agencies in multiple states in regards to Dillingham's criminal activity.

The case remains open and anyone who has information is urged to contact Sgt. Mario Checchi at Bellows Falls Police or leave a tip on the BFPD Tip Line 802-463-2373.