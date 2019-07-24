Ben & Jerry's to put spotlight on vegan products

Ben & Jerry's is kicking off a new summer vegan series.

The ice cream company plans to hit the road this summer showcasing plant-based dining.

They are kicking it off in their hometown of Burlington with Chef George Lambertson at ArtsRiot Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the so-called "Dessert'd" event will include plant-based small bites, hors d'oeuvres and custom cocktails along with 10 non-dairy flavors of ice cream.

They say because they put a lot of work into developing their non-dairy line and because of it's slower start, they hope this will bring attention to it.

They will be heading to Atlanta, Denver, and San Diego throughout the summer.