Bennet signs up for New Hampshire primary

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado says he's counting on New Hampshire voters once again to upset conventional wisdom in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Bennet signed up for the 2020 primary Wednesday. Secretary of State Bill Gardner made sure to point out a photo on the wall of Gary Hart, the former Colorado senator who pulled off an upset win in 1984.

Bennet says he's the best candidate, in part, because he can bring together broad coalitions to craft sustainable solutions to climate change, immigration and other issues.

He says other candidates would continue a pattern of "jerking the American people back and forth between partisan end zones" in which the actions of one party are quickly reversed by the other a few years later.

The filing period ends Nov. 15.

