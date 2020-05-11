COVID-19 outbreak reported at Bennington residential treatment program

Vermont health officials Monday reported a small coronavirus outbreak at a residential school in Bennington.

The Vermont School for Girls, also known as VPI South, offers residential treatment for adolescents suffering from self-harm, substance abuse, eating disorders and more.

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said all residents and staff at the school were tested late last week and this weekend although they did not say how many students and staff tested positive.

The school said Monday that it had no immediate comment.

