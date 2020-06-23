Bennington College reopens outdoor public spaces

Bennington College has reopened its outdoor public spaces, including walking trails, to visitors.

The Bennington Banner reports that visitors are asked to allow at least 6 feet of space between them and others and to wear a mask while interacting with other people on campus. The school had closed its campus to the public in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. All buildings remain closed to the public.

In other virus-related developments, Vermont on Tuesday reported one new case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and two people hospitalized with the disease. The total number of people who have died of COVID-19 has remained at 56 for six days.

