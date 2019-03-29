Bennington College to host some Middlebury language schools

Middlebury College plans to move several of its language schools to Bennington College in southern Vermont starting in the 2020 summer session.

Middlebury officials said Wednesday that they have not determined yet which of its 11 language schools would be relocated.

The Bennington Banner reports that Middlebury operates 11 language schools with three located at Mills College in Oakland, California for the last 10 years. The schools take place in the summer and currently enroll a total of about 1,500 students.

Mariko Silver, president of Bennington College, says the school is "absolutely thrilled to be entering this partnership."

The schools signed a five-year contract for the partnership on Wednesday.

