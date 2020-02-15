Bennington Police search for computer thief

Police in Bennington are looking to identify a person who broke into a business and stole multiple Apple products.

It happened Monday at Brown's Computer Solutions on Benmont Avenue. Surveillance video caught the person entering the store after breaking a window on the side of the building.

The Apple products were loaded with "demonstration programs", which renders the devices useless. The devices cannot be registered, however are traceable. The person did not wear gloves, and touch-evidence was collected according to police.

Any one with information about the burglary or knows the identity of the person is asked to contact Officer Derek Osgood or Detective Chris Lauzon at 802-442-1030.