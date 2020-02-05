Bennington Square shopping center to be auctioned off

There will be a preview Wednesday for those looking to buy the Bennington Square shopping center property.

The property is being auctioned off in a few weeks, so this gives people the chance to check out the building and the roughly 24 acres of land it sits on.

Seven tenants including J.C. Penney, Staples, Olympia Sports, Jay's Hallmark, Label Shopper, Burger King and People's United Bank still occupy the spaces.

Bennington Square has suffered multiple losses in recent years when several big name stores closed.

According to the town collector's office, the property is valued at more than $3.5 million.