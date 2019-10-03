Bennington considering Appalachian Trail designation

Residents of a Vermont town along the route of the Appalachian Trail have taken the first steps toward filing an application to become a designated Appalachian Trail Community.

Local and county officials in Bennington met with state counterparts and community organizers recently to discuss plans to apply for the designation.

Officials say the label as an Appalachian Trail Community will bring greater publicity and boost local business.

The Appalachian Trail stretches about 2,200 miles, through 14 states and 40 communities.

More than 100 miles of the trail runs through Vermont and a portion of it is just east of Bennington.

The Bennington Banner reports that in addition to publicity the move could bring stakeholders together to improve the trail system locally for hikers.

