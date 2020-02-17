Bennington considers land swap for National Guard armory

The town of Bennington is considering a plan to swap almost 23 acres of town land on the edge of the community for a downtown Vermont Army National Guard armory.

The Bennington Banner reports that the proposal calls for a straight swap of the two properties. If the deal goes through, the guard would construct a new readiness center on the Bowen Road parcel currently owned by the town to replace its current cramped downtown armory.

The town would acquire the building, which has been renovated and includes an elevator, a stage and a basketball court.

The deal is contingent upon federal funding for the readiness center.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/16/2020 1:10:08 PM (GMT -5:00)