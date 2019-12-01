Bennington lawsuit over deer skull dismissed

An odd lawsuit in Bennington -- has been dismissed by a judge.

Kevin Hoyt's civil case wanted the town and local police to return a deer skull. He filed the lawsuit after the skull was seized in February. This was part of a criminal case, where he was charged with possessing an illegally-taken big-game animal.

Those charges were dismissed and prosecutors ordered everything that was taken to be given back. But the town's lawyer says Fish & Wildlife had it the skull and destroyed it as contraband back in May.