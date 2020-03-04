Bennington lawyer joins Vermont gubernatorial race

Add another candidate to the list of Democrats who want to be Vermont governor. Pat Winburn, a lawyer from Bennington, recently announced his candidacy, along with a pricey early television ad buy.

"Some of you may be wondering why my dog Alfie is in most of my TV ads," Winburn said in his new TV spot. "Well, I'll tell you. It's because he's so good looking..."

Winburn is a political newcomer in Vermont. He introduced himself to Vermonters Tuesday in the ad campaign. "We need to have a governor who isn't going to veto everything and just say 'no,' and really obliviously not have a plan," Winburn said.

He's up against Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman and and former education secretary Rebecca Holcombe in the Democratic primary -- both with experience in Montpelier and better name recognition.

"We'll get over the barrier by going out and meeting people, bringing Alfie. My daughter Sunrise will come with me. We're hitting the road," Winburn said.

And getting on TV... He's spending three-quarters of his $100,000 campaign coffers on an early ad blitz, inlcluding on WCAX.

"We have a brave little state, a small state, but you just can't meet everybody face-to-face, but I'm trying to do that with my advertising and saying hello," Winburn said.

Political analysts say candidates getting off the ground sometimes have to drop some cash into the race. However, too much self-funding can be a double-edged sword. Campaign fundraising is in itself campaigning. If you're independently funding, you're losing that opportunity to interact with some of the electorate," said Bert Johnson, a political science professor at Middlebury College.

Johnson says leading up to the primaries, viable candidates in Vermont are likely to spend upwards of a half-million dollars to have a chance at winning. We'll get a better idea of just how much all of the candidates are raising -- and spending -- on March 15, when their next campaign finance reports are due to be released.