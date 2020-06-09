Bennington mulls consultant for community policing changes

Bennington officials are considering hiring a consultant to help make community policing changes within the police department after a review found the department’s practices have created deep mistrust in parts of the community.

The study by the International Association of Chiefs of Police was presented in April and included 25 recommended changes. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan recommended the review following criticism of the department’s response to reports of racial harassment of a black state lawmaker.

The Bennington Banner reports that Select Board Chairman Donald Campbell has proposed hiring Curtiss Reed, Jr., executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, to help implement changes.

