Bennington residents seek more police oversight

The town of Bennington, Vermont, is close to hiring a consultant to review the policies and practices of its police department, but some residents want to go a step further and create a police oversight board.

The Bennington Banner reports the Select Board is awaiting responses to a request for proposals to conduct a review of the Bennington Police Department. Attorney General T.J. Donovan recommended the review following criticism of the department's response to reports of racial harassment of a black former state lawmaker.

Some residents are concerned there will be a lack of transparency in the review.

The Bennington police chief has denied that his department failed to thoroughly investigate reports of threats. He said police, as well as the State's Attorney's Office, did not find enough evidence to press charges.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)