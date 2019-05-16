Bennington seeks police review in wake of lawmaker harassment case

Officials in Bennington are seeking an outside review of the police department's policies and practices in the wake of criticism of the department's response to reports of racial harassment of a black former state lawmaker.

The Bennington Banner reports that the town of Bennington will send requests for proposals to several consultants.

The request states that last year "Bennington drew national and international attention" when state Rep. Kiah Morris did not seek re-election "after two years of online trolling and threats from white supremacists." After an investigation by state police, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Morris was a victim of racial harassment but said there was insufficient evidence to charge anyone.

The Bennington police chief has denied that his department failed to thoroughly investigate reports of threats.

