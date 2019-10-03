Bennington sues opioid manufacturers and distributors for damages

A Vermont town has filed suit seeking damages against opioid manufacturers and related companies.

The town of Bennington is being represented by attorneys from two firms that have been involved in similar suits filed in other states.

The Bennington Banner reports one of the firms began approaching Vermont municipalities earlier this year. Bennington is the first to sign on.

Bennington is seeking to recover local costs of battling the opioid addiction epidemic affecting town services such as law enforcement, courts, social services, schools, treatment centers, clinics and the cost of health insurance.

The complaint names dozens of pharmaceutical companies, related entities and major prescription benefit firms.

One of the firms says the complaint will be amended if other communities choose to join.

