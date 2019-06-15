Bennington to pay $21K for wetlands permitting violation

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources says the town of Bennington will pay a nearly $21,000 penalty for starting construction on a highway sand and salt shed two years ago without a final state wetland work permit.

The Bennington Banner reports that the fine and terms of the agreement were posted on Wednesday and now undergo a 30-day public comment period.

The fine had been expected but the amount was unknown.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd said in an email that the town “believes that the fine is a little stiff, given that the project actually reduces potential negative impacts on the wetland buffer.” He said it was a negotiated settlement and the town appreciates that it can pay it over time.

