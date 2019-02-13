Bennington town leaders to hire outside expert review

Bennington town leaders are looking to hire an outside expert to review their police department's practices.

The police department is being criticized for its handling of reports of racial harassment against former state Rep. Kiah Morris.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan is supporting that independent review.

The Vermont attorney general's office took over the initial police investigation and announced last month that no charges were going to be filed against Max Misch, the self-proclaimed troll.

The NAACP Vermont branch and the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont are also calling for an investigation.