Bennington voters to consider local option tax

Voters in Bennington will consider in March whether the town should impose a 1 % local option tax. The select board decided this week to place the tax plan on the annual Town Meeting Day ballot. The Bennington Banner reports that voters will be asked whether the tax should cover retail sales, rooms, meals and/or alcohol sales. Voters may select any or all the categories. The tax would be collected with state sales taxes and 70% of the revenue generated would go back to the community.

