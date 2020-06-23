Berlin Police: thankful for community support during grocery store arrest

Local police are thanking those who backed an officer during an arrest at a local grocery store.

Berlin Police say they arrested a 21-year-old after he hurt a store employee.

Officers say the man was belligerent with police and bystanders and that an officer was able to arrest him with the help of store employees and customers.

"Officer Carriveau could have been met with resistance from bystanders like in other states, but instead the community in Vermont backed our officer who was doing his job," said Sgt. Chad Bassette in a Facebook post.

Police say they don't recommend bystanders help assist them, but that "it was a breath of fresh air to see the community backing the blue."

