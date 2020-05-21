Bernie Sanders asks supporters to 'tone down attacks'

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 8:35 AM, May 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (WCAX) Senator Bernie Sanders is asking his supporters to tone it down on social media.

The Vermont senator who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race earlier this year is asking his campaign delegates to sign a social media agreement restricting them from attacking other candidates, getting into heated online confrontations and talking to the media without approval, among other things.

According to the agreement, supporters could be removed as a delegate if they don't comply.

 