Bernie Sanders back in Burlington after Super Tuesday 2

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spent Super Tuesday 2 in Burlington.

The presidential candidate flew home from Ohio on Tuesday evening after canceling rallies there because of coronavirus concerns. Sanders’ campaign says all of his future events “will be evaluated on a case by case basis.”

WCAX News was there when he landed at Heritage Aviation in South Burlington.

We also went to Sanders’ home in Burlington where his wife Jane told us he would not be speaking to the media and had plans to watch the Super Tuesday results come in with his family.

Sanders has not won any states yet while his opponent, Former Vice President Joe Biden, won Missouri, Michigan, Mississippi and Idaho.