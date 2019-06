Presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling for gun control.

But his stance on gun laws has shifted over time. Some of his former opponents say 30 years ago, the NRA helped get Sanders elected to Congress.

Paul Heintz with our partners at Seven Days dug into the political archives and media coverage to look at that shift and history. He spoke with our Galen Ettlin about what he found. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Heintz's article in Seven Days.