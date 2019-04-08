Bernie Sanders has yet to release promised tax returns

Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders still hasn't released his tax returns. He said he would, but some voters are wondering what's taking so long.

Bernie Sanders' tax returns are coming-- he promises.

Wolf Blitzer/CNN: When do you think we will be able to see your tax returns?

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Sooner than later.

More than a month after telling CNN that he would reveal 10 years of his returns, Sanders has yet to deliver. And he hasn't given too many clues as to what is holding up the process.

"Yeah, we will. I mean, we have it all done it is just a question of dotting the I's and crossing the T's," Sanders said.

Sanders claims that he and his wife file their tax returns without the help of an accountant are still wrapping up their 2018 affairs ahead of the April 15th deadline.

He vows that the returns are "boring," leaving many voters-- including many of his supporters-- to wonder what the holdup is.

The delay has become an issue hanging over the Sanders campaign during a time where he is enjoying 2020 front-runner status and would rather be talking about other things, like his push for a war powers resolution related to the situation in Yemen.

He brushed aside a question about his taxes in the press conference after the bill's passage.

Reporter: Can you talk about what is the holdup at this point and...

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Actually, no. We'll have more information on that. Today, let's worry about the starving children in Yemen.

Still, it is impossible to ignore the many times Sanders has chided President Trump for not releasing his taxes.

"Trust me, we do not have investments in Russia or Saudi Arabia or anyplace else," Sanders said.

Something he has talked about since the 2016 campaign.

"I think the American people need to understand what kind of involvement Trump's business dealings have abroad and what kind of leverage those dealings may have on his policies as president of the United States," Sanders said.

And something he continues to do even now.

"April 15th is coming, I am delighted to do it and hey Mr. Trump, you do the same thing," Sanders said.

The Vermont senator's most die-hard supporters likely won't leave his side, regardless of what his taxes reveal. But even they understand that they still need to be made public.

"I think it's important for all politicians to be transparent, and for us to see what's going on in their financial world," said Linda Chandler of Iowa City.

And for those voters still weighing their options, like Derick Albert from the crucial swing state of Michigan, the reluctance of Sanders to reveal the specifics of his personal financial solutions makes him concerned.

"I mean, he should definitely release them, everybody wants to see them," Albert said. "We want to see the president's too, you know, and the Senate Congressional Committee that's actually doing the investigating says, 'Senator Sanders, bring yours, too.' America deserves to know."

When he first ran for president in 2016, Sanders released two summary pages of his 2014 tax returns. He pledged to release a greater tax history if he won the Democratic nomination that year, which he did not.