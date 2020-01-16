Sanders to vote against USMCA trade deal

The U.S. Senate Thursday is expected to pass President Donald Trump's USMCA trade deal, but Senator Bernie Sanders says he will not support it.

In a statement, Sanders said the agreement will not be good for the environment or labor.

"Trade is a good thing, but it has got to be fair. But this trade agreement does not accomplish that end," Sanders said. "There is no doubt in my mind that we need to fundamentally rewrite our disastrous trade agreements and create and protect good-paying American jobs, to improve the environment and combat climate change, and to stop the destructive race to the bottom."

The bill is anticipated to get broad bipartisan support similar to when it passed the House last month by a 385-41 vote.