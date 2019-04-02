Bernie Sanders proposes modified term limits for SCOTUS justices

Senator Bernie Sanders says he wants to change the lifetime appointment of U.S. Supreme Court justices.

While speaking at the "We The People" summit in Washington Monday, Sanders talked about adding justices to the court and modifying term limits. Right now, Supreme Court Justices serve for life.

"What I do think may make sense, is if not term limits, then rotating judges to the appeals court as well. Letting them get out of Supreme Court and bringing in new blood," said Sanders.

When President Obama nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, Senate Republicans blocked the confirmation, that's when talk of reforming the court picked up steam.

Since then, President Trump has appointed two justices, both confirmed nearly along party lines.