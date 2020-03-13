Bernie Sanders says lack of rallies 'hurting' his campaign

Bernie Sanders is acknowledging that fears about the spread of coronavirus have damaged his ability to leverage large rallies into support at the polls, and suggesting that future Democratic presidential primary voting should be delayed if health officials deem doing so appropriate.

“We do more rallies than anybody else ... I love to do them," the senator says, adding that not being able to hold them is hurting his efforts. Thousands of people gathering to hear him speak has defined Sanders since he first sought the White House in 2016.

But the practice has been curtailed. Instead, Sanders has convened the media three straight days to blast the Trump administration for what he calls its inadequate response and warn of dire upcoming health and economic effects.

