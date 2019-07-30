Bernie Sanders teams up with Cardi B to reach younger voters

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is appealing to younger voters through rapper Cardi B.

At 77-years-old, Sanders is the oldest candidate in the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.

He's teaming up with Cardi B to focus on issues important to millennials.

"We working on a way to involve more young people in the political process, the future of America, depends on young people they are voting in large numbers but not large enough numbers," said Sanders.

Cardi B took to Instagram to thank Sanders and teased her followers to stay tuned on how he will fight for "economic, racial, and social justice for all".