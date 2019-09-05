Sen. Bernie Sanders tells crying baby to 'keep it down'

When presidential candidates interact with babies, it usually makes you smile. But that didn't happen with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire Tuesday.

After a baby cried during one of Sander's presidential campaign rallies, he responded by telling the baby to quiet down.

"If we could keep that down a little bit? OK thanks," said Sanders.

We all seem to deal with babies in our own ways.

It seems all politicians have run-ins with babies at some point in their career, but Sanders evidently doesn't believe in babying cry babies.