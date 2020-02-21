Bernie Sanders to appear on '60 Minutes'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is slated to appear on "60 Minutes" this Sunday.

This is fresh off the debate stage earlier this week, where Sanders and many of the other Democratic presidential candidates went after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for his wealth and record.

Here's what Sanders told Anderson Cooper about Bloomberg

"I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign. And you know, we've never seen anything like this in American history. And I just think though that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement. We are a democracy; one person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election," Sanders said.

Sanders said he believes President Trump will chew Bloomberg up and spit him out.

The Nevada caucuses are this Saturday.

"60 Minutes" airs on Channel 3 Sunday at 7 p.m.