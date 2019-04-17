Bernin’ Rubber: Inside Sanders’ Rust Belt Road Trip

Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to get used to a role that is unfamiliar to the Vermont Senator -- front-runner.

Normally an outsider, Sanders is campaigning in key battleground states and believes his populist message can be better-heard by Rust Belt states that went to Trump in the 2016 election. Sanders is in the midst of a five-state swing campaigning from Pennsylvania, to Indiana -- states went for Trump in 2016.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Paul Heintz, who was along for the ride with Sanders in Indiana.