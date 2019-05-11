Police looking for man considered armed and dangerous

Vermont State Police say they need your help in locating Jeremy Potwin, 39.

Potwin is wanted for questioning in connection with an aggravated assault and kidnapping that happened on Thursday in Braintree.

Police say he is suspected discharging a firearm during that incident, no one was seriously injured.

Potwin is also wanted on two arrest warrants for violation of conditions of release, and escape from Probation & Parole, in connection to his conviction last year for leaving the scene of an accident with death resulting in 2017 in South Royalton.

Police say Potwin is about 5'8 and about 180 lbs.

He has green eyes and red hair.

Police say he may be driving a 2005 black Ford Ranger pick-up truck with Vermont license plate 3-5-1-A-7-9-2

Authorities ask the public to not approach Potwin, just call 911 if you see him.