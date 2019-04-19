Bethlehem visitors center a step closer to historic register

The oldest building in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, is a step closer to getting on the state historic register.

The Caledonian-Record reports the Board of Selectmen has given approval for the Bethlehem Visitors Center and historical museum, a former hotel, for placement on the state historic register.

The center is the former Ranlet Hotel, which was constructed in about 1880 by Charles Bunker. It originally sat on the corner of Main and Park streets before being relocated by oxen in 1893 to Main Street.

