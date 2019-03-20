Beto O'Rourke campaigns at New Hampshire colleges

Another presidential hopeful is hitting the Granite State.

Beto O'Rourke/File

Democrat Beto O'Rourke will be speaking at Plymouth State Wednesday morning at 11 a.m., followed by a stop in Conway at 3:30 p.m. He'll start the day with a scheduled stop at Claremont's Common Man Inn at 8:30 a.m.

Tuesday, he spoke at Keene State College and called for an end to what he sees as "racist voter ID laws." The former Texas congressman also called for expanding same-day voter registration.

O'Rourke has wasted no time in hitting the campaign trail. After his official announcement last week, he traveled to Iowa and now New Hampshire. He has promised to travel the country listening to voters, then will return to El Paso on March 30 for an official campaign kickoff.

