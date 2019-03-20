Beto O'Rourke courts youth vote at Plymouth State

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was campaigning for votes in New Hampshire Wednesday, the site of the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. The youth vote could play a crucial role in determining the nominee, which means college campuses are a popular stop.

With music by the punk band The Frost Heaves as a backdrop, the former Congressman from Texas took to the stage at Plymouth State University Wednesday.

"I'm going to do my best not to contrast myself against others, not to put anybody down, but to introduce myself to everyone in every part of this country and listen," O'Rourke said.

He's the latest in crowded field of Democrats to announce his presidential run. But he's making a name for himself early on, raising more than $6 million in the first 24-hours of his campaign, more than the most well known candidate in the race, Senator Bernie Sanders.

"I think its because he's a new voice and he is so young and I think its time to have younger, you know, powerful politicians," said Kaci Pomeroy, a PSU first-year student.

O'Rourke burst onto the national stage during his unsuccessful run in November against Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz. He raised $80 million in that race and helped galvanize the progressive wing of the party.

"He's definitely different. He seems to be very honest and straight forward. He's not a typical politician. I think a lot of people were relating to that in Texas," said Scott Grey of Holderness.

But not everyone in Plymouth was buying into the "Beto hype." Liam Pelosky is president of the Plymouth State College Republicans. "He has charisma but he doesn't have the depth I am looking forward to in a candidate. However, I think it is still good to get out and see what he has to say," Pelosky said. He also was able to get a little one-on-one time with the candidate. A perk of going to college in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

"I thought it was great, I loved coming. Such a good experience. We are really blessed to have him here," said Erica Malho, a PSU first-year student.

O'Rourke's rapid rise in popularity is similar to what Sanders saw during the 2016 election. But Sanders ultimately lost the primary, which he partially blamed on establishment politics.

O'Rourke told WCAX he thinks voters will be key this time around. "Ultimately, it is going to be the voters and not party insiders who determine the outcomes of these elections -- the person who will be our nominee, the person who will defeat Donald Trump," he said.

There's still a wild card in the election. Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the polls among Democrats even though he has not yet entered the race. An announcement from Biden is expected soon.