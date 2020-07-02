Better safe than soggy? Wet ballots worry NH election officials

When it comes to this fall’s elections, New Hampshire officials are worried about both safety and soggy ballots.

While voters will be allowed to vote by absentee ballot if they’re concerned about the coronavirus, the state also is making plans to ensure those who show up at the polls in person stay safe.

That means providing personal protective equipment to poll workers and individual pens for voters.

But to avoid jamming counting machines with wet ballots, officials plan to line voting booth surfaces with removable paper instead of wiping them down and will offer hand sanitizer only after voters drop off their ballots.

