Between a 'hub' and a hard place: Three stories of opioid addiction in rural Vermont

The opioid crisis affects us all in one way or another. Whether it's directly with a family member, or indirectly through new laws and tax-funded programs.

A few years ago Vermont launched the Care Alliance for Opioid Addiction, also known as "the hub-and-spoke" system. It includes a statewide network of clinics (hubs) to oversee more intensive medication-assisted treatment, along with office-based prescribers (spokes) where treatment is maintained and people don't have to drive all the way to hubs. However, for many Vermonters, it's not an easy trip to these hubs, or even to the spokes.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days reporter Kate O'Neill, who covered the topic in this week's issue as part of her year-long look into the Vermont opioid epidemic.