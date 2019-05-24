Beware of changing conditions in White Mountain Natl Forest

White Mountain National Forest officials are reminding visitors to be prepared for slippery rocks, spring melt-off and high stream crossing levels this Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say be sure to check weather conditions for the area that you're planning to visit. Some places still have snow.

Not all forest system roads are open for the season yet. Road openings are posted regularly online.

Most campgrounds are open, but food and trash should be properly stored so as not to attract bears.

